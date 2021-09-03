Meteorological Technology International
Radar

China’s highest-altitude weather station begins operating in Yushu City

Qinghai lake, Qinghai Province - credit: Flickr/sm c (CC BY-SA 2.0)

China’s meteorological agency has begun operating its next-generation weather radar in Yushu City, in the province of Qinghai.

CINRAD/CA-D is the China Meteorological Administration’s (CMA) highest-altitude weather station in the country, located at 4,673m. Its operation will provide weather radar coverage for the Sanjiangyuan region, an area of the Tibetan Plateau in Qinghai.

The station leverages a dual-polarization C-band weather radar with supporting infrastructure such as telecommunication transmission systems, and data processing and storage. The radar functions include continuous all-weather automatic observations, data processing, and operational monitoring and calibration. It can provide severe convection and mesoscale weather system sounding products related to thunderstorms, rainstorms and hail. It can also observe information such as radial velocity and spectrum width, as well as monitor severe thunderstorms within a radius of 150km.

The radar will improve the early warning capacity of the region and provide meteorological support for agricultural and animal husbandry production. It will also enhance flight takeoff and landing safety procedures at Yushu Batang Airport.

