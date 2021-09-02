AEM to improve hydrological and early warning systems throughout Bangladesh

Meteorological technology developer Advanced Environmental Monitoring (AEM) has been contracted by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and the World Bank to provide hydrological information services and early warning systems in Bangladesh.

The goal of the project is to improve the national hydrological and meteorological monitoring infrastructure throughout the country. The contract is part of a wider initiative to improve weather forecasting and early warning systems in the developing republic.

The People’s Republic of Bangladesh received funds from the World Bank to finance the Bangladesh Weather and Climate Services Regional Project (BWCSRP). The awarded contract will fulfill Component B of the project: Strengthening Hydrological Information Services and Early Warning Systems (SHEWS).

AEM won the bid over four other environmental services companies from Italy, Germany, Slovakia and the United States. The contract includes the procurement of automatic water level stations and upgrading existing climate stations and rain gauges with automatic and real-time functionality. Services also include annual maintenance.

AEM will supply, install and commission the equipment, including sensors, dataloggers, telemetry and other hardware at more than 175 hydrological monitoring sites in Bangladesh.

Two AEM companies, Lambrecht Meteo and FTS, will supply, install and monitor the hydrology sensors. The following AEM sensors will be utilized to complete the project: