Grupo Climatempo and Somar Meteorologia merge to create largest met company in Southern Hemisphere

Grupo Climatempo, a StormGeo company and leader in meteorological services in Brazil, and Somar Meteorologia have signed a merger agreement in which Climatempo acquires 100% of the shares in Somar, and the Somar founders become shareholders in Climatempo.

With operations in multiple industries including agriculture, energy, media, transport, mining, construction, retail and others, the merging of the two companies makes Climatempo the leading player in providing data and solutions in Brazil and Latin America.

Carlos Magno do Nascimento, founder and president of Grupo Climatempo, leads the company as Climatempo CEO, while Marcos Massari, CEO of Somar Meteorologia will be a member of the board of directors.

According to Soeren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo, “Together, Climatempo and Somar will be the leading Brazilian provider of weather services for businesses and consumers, born and grown from Brazilian roots. At StormGeo, we’re very excited about this transaction and welcome Somar, their founders and their employees on board.”

Since 2019, Climatempo has been a part of StormGeo, a provider of meteorological intelligence and decision support solutions. The addition of Somar will provide access to new products and systems to companies that require environmental information, including services and solutions focused on the renewable energy sector.

“Our intentions in merging with Somar were aimed at significantly expanding our B2B business,” said Carlos Magno, CEO of Climatempo. “We have great expertise in the areas of energy, agriculture and media, and the addition of Somar gives us momentum to move forward with these segments, while strengthening our environmental monitoring. In 2021, we plan to launch new solutions for alerts of environmental disasters and a decision support system for critical sectors.”

Magno continued, “Climatempo plans the launch of a product that uses AI to interpret, in real time, the impact of atmospheric variables. Retail will be the main beneficiary of these new technologies, both for the production and distribution of products, as well as in support of marketing initiatives.”