ClimaCell becomes Tomorrow.io and announces new US$77m funding

Weather intelligence platform ClimaCell has announced that it is changing its name to Tomorrow.io as it embarks on its next phase of growth. The company has also revealed that it has raised US$77m in funding from Stonecourt Capital, bringing its total funding to more than US$185m.

Shimon Elkabetz, co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow.io, said, “Tomorrow.io perfectly captures everything that businesses, individuals, and countries want from the weather industry. Tomorrow.io is not a weather company. We are not a meteorologist consulting-based company. We are a technology company disrupting the weather industry. We do not focus on broad forecasts or raw weather data, but rather on the predictive impact of forecasted weather to enable operational and actionable insights.”

In February 2021, Tomorrow.io announced Operation Tomorrow Space. As part of this project, the company is building the first-of-its-kind proprietary satellites equipped with radar and launching them into space to improve weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities.

Tomorrow.io will use its latest funding to accelerate global SaaS operations for its weather intelligence platform and air quality offerings. In addition, it will continue to focus on innovating its proprietary technology across AI and machine learning, in addition to its space operations.

“Climate change is making weather events more frequent and more volatile, and CEOs should start thinking about weather intelligence in the same way they think about their Cybersecurity strategy. They need to think of tomorrow,” concluded Elkabetz.