Spanish Meteorological Agency invests in new Atos supercomputer

High-performance computing (HPC) supplier Atos has been selected by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to supply and install new computing and storage technology. Based on Atos’s BullSequana supercomputing architecture, the new system will provide almost 10 times more computing capacity than the current one, which was installed in 2014.

The updated computing cluster will, says AEMET, reinforce and expand its current capabilities to boost research in areas such as weather forecasting, climate change and wave prediction, and support its collaboration with international organizations.

Additionally, it will help the organization meet new strategic, technological and service provision challenges, such as preparing, supplying and disseminating meteorological information and forecasts, in its 2019-21 Action Plan.

“The availability of the new high-performance system will not only allow for greater computing capacity and a reduction in the time necessary for the execution of numerical models, but it will also enable us to optimize resources, automate processes and put in place comprehensive procedures, to promote a more sustainable architecture.” said Raúl Hilara, telematics coordinator of the State Meteorological Agency at AEMET.

The project will consist of the installation of two clusters equipped with more than 50,000 cores based on AMD EPYC processor technology, with a capacity 5.9PB of gross storage, linked with a low-latency interconnect network running at 200Gb/sec.