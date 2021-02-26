Weather masterclasses from the University of Reading

Scientists at the UK’s University of Reading are to lead a series of masterclasses to help weather experts get up to speed with the latest weather and climate science.

Run jointly by the Royal Meteorological Society and the University of Reading, the Meteorological Masterclasses aim to provide top-level training for weather and climate professionals working for national weather services or elsewhere in the profession.

A previous series, held in September 2020, was attended by more than 500 weather and climate professionals worldwide, with attendees saying the series was a must for keeping up to date.

Each masterclass consists of a presentation followed by the opportunity for questions and discussion with the speaker. Video recordings will be made available to people who have registered and paid to attend, within a few days of the event. There will also be an option to ask the speakers questions via email for one week after the video goes live.

Upcoming sessions

Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Representing convection in numerical weather prediction models and its implications

Prof. Bob Plant, University of Reading

Wednesday, March 24, 2021: Heatwaves and climate change in urban microclimates

Prof. Sue Grimmond, University of Reading

Find out more or book: https://www.rmets.org/event/cpd-webinar-representing-convection-numerical-weather-prediction-models-and-its-implications

https://www.rmets.org/event/cpd-webinar-heatwaves-and-climate-change-urban-microclimates