Synoptic Data partners with FlightAware to increase weather model accuracy

Synoptic Data, a provider of weather data aggregation services, and FlightAware, the largest global provider of flight information, have announced a partnership to deliver real-time Mode-S derived aircraft weather data via Synoptic’s API services to weather-sensitive users in the public and private sector.

Synoptic is expanding its aircraft-based observations offering by leveraging FlightAware’s capability to deliver global derived temperature and wind data throughout the vertical extent of the atmosphere using FlightAware’s historical and predictive aviation information platform, Firehose.

Utilizing Mode-S weather data from tens of thousands of flights daily across the globe, Synoptic will provide its customers with a source of vertical weather profile information to enhance and improve weather forecast accuracy, increasing the amount of available aircraft weather data by as much as 400% in some situations.

“The drop in air travel due to Covid-19 has dramatically reduced the volume of critical airborne observations worldwide, impacting NWP weather forecast accuracy by as much as 30%. This partnership provides an important additional source of vertical wind and temperature data that will have a direct impact on NWP performance, improving weather forecasts and by extension, improving operational efficiency for all weather-impacted businesses,” said Steve Woll, president, Synoptic Data.