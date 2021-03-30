Offshore wind data to help NOAA fill gaps in ocean science

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has signed an agreement with offshore wind development company, Ørsted Wind Power North America, to share physical and biological data. NOAA hopes that the data will fill gaps in ocean science areas.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind between an offshore wind developer and NOAA, will see the two organizations share data in Ørsted-leased waters subject to US jurisdiction. According to NOAA, this project paves the way paves the way for similar data-sharing agreements with other developers.

NOAA will use the data for ocean mapping and observing, and to help meet its missions related to climate adaptation and mitigation, weather-readiness, healthy oceans, and resilient coastal communities and economies.

“This partnership with industry will deliver data Americans use for business, science, and education, while at the same time mitigating effects of climate change,” said Ben Friedman, NOAA’s acting administrator. “Our ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes resources are critical to national security and well-being, and NOAA is pleased to work with willing partners to understand and maximize the potential of these national assets.”

The physical and biological information data include information on air quality, water quality, and emissions; biological communities; meteorology; coastal and ocean currents, circulation, and waves; hydrographic services and mapping; and physical oceanography.

As part of the agreement, NOAA will also share its publicly available data with Ørsted. Together, these data and information resources will be used to plan and ensure the effective deployment, sustainable operation and maintenance, and efficient use of weather-dependent and oceanic renewable energy technologies and infrastructure.