NCAS launches apprenticeship scheme

The National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS) has launched its first apprenticeship scheme, in which Orlane Martinez will become the organization’s inclusive recruitment support officer apprentice.

Apprenticeships are now considered for any new roles developed within the organization, where appropriate – this being the case, particularly for technical roles. Martinez will help NCAS improve its inclusive recruitment practices over the next two years, as part of the organization’s commitment to nurturing a more diverse science community. Alongside her new position, she will undertake an associate project management apprenticeship and develop a new suite of skills.

Dr Barbara Brooks, scientific services, facilities and training director at NCAS, commented, “Apprenticeships provide an opportunity to train, develop and nurture the next generation of NCAS staff. By offering routes into the organization outside of traditional NCAS recruitment, apprenticeships introduce new ideas, new ways of working and new experiences to the organization to keep us agile and forward-looking.”

Martinez said, “I feel so grateful to be able to undertake an apprenticeship alongside my role at NCAS. Having the opportunity to be involved in and lead projects that have a positive impact on the way communities foster their resilience against the climate crisis is extremely rewarding. During my previous work experience in the third sector, I had the opportunity to be involved in project management in a support capacity. This apprenticeship is the perfect opportunity to expand on those skills by adding theoretical knowledge that will directly translate into my day-to-day responsibilities at NCAS. I am hoping that this apprenticeship will allow me to develop the expertise necessary to be a part of NCAS’s progress in diversifying the field of atmospheric science and making it more inclusive.”

