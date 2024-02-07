Skyfora transforms mobile telecom base stations into 3D weather scanners

Weather technology provider Skyfora has unveiled Telecom GNSS Meteorology, which transforms mobile telecom base stations into a network of 3D weather scanners using existing infrastructure.

The validated technology extracts water vapor and other weather data in a continuous flow from atmospheric GPS signal delays (and other GNSS systems such as the European Galileo). As a result, Skyfora reportedly provides a 1,000x increase in weather data and a complete 3D tomographic view of areas covered by the telecom network, empowering AI-based weather forecast solutions with unprecedented accuracy and predictive capabilities. According to the company, this sets a new standard for the accuracy and usability of weather forecasts.

Developed and patented by Skyfora, Telecom GNSS Meteorology optimizes existing telecom base stations, turning them into a network of 3D weather scanners and providing a continuous flow of sensor-grade weather data. In addition to 900 weather balloon stations and 10,000 ground-based weather stations globally, there are roughly eight million telecom base stations.

The advanced weather data produced by Skyfora Telecom GNSS Meteorology is intended to upgrade weather forecasts and enhance preparedness for many climate-related challenges worldwide, including heightened storm activity, increased flood risks, more intense heat waves, prolonged droughts and shifts in precipitation patterns. A 24-hour warning of an upcoming storm or heat wave can cut the ensuing damage by 30%, saving US$3-16bn annually (source: United Nations). Improved weather forecasts have a significant impact on the operational efficiency of weather-affected industries, such as wind and solar farms, insurance, agriculture, marine and aviation.

Professor Petteri Taalas, director general of the Finnish Meteorological Institute and secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization 2016-2023, commented, “Skyfora’s approach holds a potential for a positive global impact. Successful implementation of their plans could enhance developing countries’ preparedness against the consequences of climate change. The intersection of climate science and innovation presented by Skyfora is very interesting and may have a positive global impact.”

Fredrik Borgström, CEO of Skyfora, said, “We are taking a giant leap in advancing weather technology with the unveiling of Skyfora Telecom GNSS Meteorology. This innovation represents a milestone in our commitment to global sustainability and resilience. More accurate weather forecasts are critical in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, and Skyfora is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey.

“Building on its innovative strides, Skyfora has successfully, and with encouraging results yielding highly promising data, completed initial Telecom GNSS Meteorology trials that pave the way for expanded applications and collaborations. In the coming weeks, Skyfora will initiate discussions with a broader spectrum of stakeholders like telco manufacturers, operators, cloud service providers and companies developing global AI weather forecasts, aiming to leverage these insights for further advancements in weather technology.”

