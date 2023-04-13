Gill unveils compact weather station for marine environments

UK-based sensor developer Gill Instruments has launched a new addition to its Gill MaxiMet range of compact weather stations, tailored for marine environments.

Gill MaxiMet Marine can measure wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity and pressure, with GPS as an option. Typical applications include buoys, unmanned surface vessels, helidecks and offshore wind farms. The weather station has been geared toward enhanced marine performance with features including:

Environmental protection to IP68 (and IP66) – water resistant including temporary submersion;

Six-axis compass – compensates for tilt and provides pitch and roll data;

Solid state sensors – reliable, accurate measurement with no moving parts.

MaxiMet Marine also offers the core MaxiMet features including easy set-up and integration, robust construction, low-power Eco Mode, and minimal maintenance for low cost of ownership.

Gill MaxiMet compact weather stations have been extensively deployed by a wide range of commercial, scientific and government organizations. The models are used on land and marine applications both for standalone measurement or integrated into larger systems.