High Sierra Electronics expands suite of road weather information systems

High Sierra Electronics, part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring group, has launched the new StormLink RWIS Lite range of road weather solutions.

The StormLink RWIS Lite Icy Road Warning System and StormLink RWIS Lite High Water Detection System help local cities and municipalities to enhance motorist safety by installing warning systems that notify travelers of dangerous road weather conditions.

The StormLink RWIS Lite Icy Road Warning System alerts drivers about hazardous conditions created by winter weather in real time. Sensors measuring road temperature and other atmospheric conditions such as air temperature and relative humidity, determine if icy road conditions exist, and automatically activate flashing beacon warning stations on the road. Agency personnel access a centralized dashboard to view system data and set up real-time alerts via Contrail software.

The StormLink RWIS Lite High Water Detection System warns drivers of flooding events on roadways. Real-time sensors track water levels at the low point of the road and send alerts through Contrail to agency personnel and warning stations when water levels breach a custom set threshold. The flashing beacon warning stations will turn on, providing drivers with advance warning of the flooding event so they can avoid dangerous situations.

According to the company, wireless communications and solar-powered systems make StormLink RWIS Lite easy to install, even on existing signs. Each package includes a control station, two warning stations for either side of the roadway, and Contrail data management services.

“Weather can impact roads very quickly,” said Brett Hansen, road weather product manager, High Sierra Electronics. “Measuring road conditions along with alerting drivers on the road is important to keeping both large and small communities safe from severe weather. We are excited to play a larger part in improving weather safety in areas where it is needed the most.”