Weathernews and Wärtsilä team up to make shipping safer and greener

Weathernews (WNI), a private weather routing provider, has signed an agreement with Finland-based Wärtsilä Voyage that will enable the integration of WNI’s weather forecasting data and Optimum Ship Routeing (OSR) service with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions.

The aim of the partnership is to increase navigational safety and support the decarbonization efforts of shipowners and operators.

Under the partnership agreement, WNI’s forecasting models can be integrated, for example, into Wärtsilä’s Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) service. FOS automatically optimizes a ship’s route by providing the fullest and latest voyage data, at the same time keeping onboard and shore-based personnel informed and notified.

The addition of frequent weather information from WNI will make FOS more effective in increasing navigational safety, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing the voyage leg.

The agreement will also likely enhance Wärtsilä’s complete voyage planning and optimization system Navi-Planner, which is connected through the ship’s electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS). Advanced WNI weather forecasting will also be incorporated into future systems developed through the collaboration.

Furthermore, the partnership will result in the development of additional features, such as route overlays and charts, once the WNI weather service has been fully integrated into the Wärtsilä systems.

“Sailing through bad weather has numerous downsides. Containers can get lost overboard, fuel consumption increases and schedules can be compromised. By having the fastest and most accurate advance warning of weather situations integrated into our navigational and voyage systems, these losses can be avoided. This is why this agreement with WNI is so important,” said Kay Dausendschoen, head of product, fleet operations solutions and optimization, Wärtsilä Voyage.