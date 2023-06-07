OTT HydroMet celebrates 150th anniversary with launch of two instruments

German instrumentation specialist OTT HydroMet has launched a five-month event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its brand.

This includes the launch of two new innovations: the OTT PLS 500 smart pressure level sensor and the OTT ecoLog 1000 all-in-one level logger and telemetry solution which now includes conductivity measurements.

A series of both private and public customer-facing events have been scheduled across the globe including a dedicated customer event, Anwenderforum, at the Kempten headquarters in September.

A digital social campaign will also guide followers through the history of the OTT brand, recounting inspiring moments and stories that contributed to the advancement of environmental monitoring.

Tom Bolling, president, OTT HydroMet, said, “This significant milestone for OTT HydroMet occurs at a time when our mission of enabling decisions that protect lives and the environment is more important than ever. With our commitment to this mission and to our customers, OTT HydroMet will continue inspiring, enabling and sharing our expertise with generations of scientists, engineers, and hydrologists around the world.”