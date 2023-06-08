UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology unveils new chief executive

The UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) has appointed Dr Stuart Wainwright as its new chief executive.

Wainwright was previously director of the Government Office for Science, the body responsible for providing science advice to the Prime Minister and cabinet and driving improvements in the way science is used across government.

He brings much experience of leadership, strategy and science from roles across government and was awarded an OBE last year for services to resilience and crisis response, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wainwright replaces Professor Mark Bailey, who retires later in June. Bailey has led UKCEH for the past 12 years, guiding the institute through the process of becoming independent from the Natural Environment Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), in 2019.

Wainwright said, “Mark leaves UKCEH in an extremely strong position. Under his leadership, UKCEH has established itself as one of the world’s leading institutes for integrated environmental research across water, land and air. It provides the robust scientific evidence necessary to tackle the global climate and biodiversity crises, enable the transition to sustainable, carbon-neutral food production, and prevent and reduce pollution.

“I am looking forward to building on this success and working with UKCEH’s exceptionally talented and dedicated staff. We will maintain our close and invaluable relationships with government agencies and the research funding councils while extending our partnerships with a range of organizations across the UK and internationally.”

Bailey added, “I have been fortunate to work with many fantastic people, some of whom, I am pleased to say, have become friends. I am proud of what we have achieved together. What we do at UKCEH really matters, helping to provide science-based solutions to the complex environmental challenges that the world faces.”

Bailey will continue his association with UKCEH as a Fellow.