Compact Sodar for wind energy measurement

According to France-based instrumentation specialist Remtech, which manufactures acoustic wind profilers (Sodar), its latest offering, the PA-XS, addresses some of the longstanding limitations of such devices, including limited altitude range and large dimensions and weight.

The PA-XS weights only 20kg and has a power consumption of 10W, while giving an effective average range of 400m AGL, with data availability of more than 90% at 200m AGL.

Remtech says that the system never outputs outliers, meaning that data can be used without needing any post processing, and when compared with a certified meteorological tower, the system has a squared correlation higher than 0.97.

The French company states that is able to offer a small Sodar with this level of performance thanks to its unique signal processing software, which it has been refining over the past 38 years. The company is also offering an exchange program on older Sodar units.