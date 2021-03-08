WMO promotes gender equality through survey on women in Flash Flood Guidance System

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has revealed the results of a special survey on Women in the Flash Flood Guidance System (FFGS) Project with Global Coverage, in conjunction with International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021.

FFGS provides operational forecasters and disaster management agencies with real-time informational guidance products pertaining to the threat of small-scale flash flooding. Today, more than three billion people in more than 60 countries are being provided early warnings of potential flash flooding through their national meteorological and hydrological services.

The Women in FFGS survey received responses from 22 female experts from 18 different countries. They provided answers and shared their experience, achievements and ways to overcome challenges on their path to become successful in their work of expertise.

“The WMO is committed to promoting gender equality and strengthening of female experts through implementation of the FFGS all over the world,” comments Hwirin Kim, chief of Hydrological and Water Resources Services Division with responsibility for the all-female FFGS Project team at the WMO Secretariat.

“We hope that their stories will encourage young female scientists to follow their steps. We are proud to have a network of such motivated, professional and outstanding experts and this assures us to continue strengthening their capacities through the FGGS Project and related activities, which will lead to saving lives and protect properties all over the world,” added Kim.

To read the full results of the FFGS survey, click here.

And to find out more about the FFGS project, watch this video: