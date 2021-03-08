El Dorado International installs DTN windshear alerting system

El Dorado International Airport in Colombia has teamed up with DTN to implement a state-of-the-art solution to track dangerous winds. The solution will be fully integrated with the airport’s existing automatic weather observation systems.

DTN, a data, analytics and technology company, will equip El Dorado with the MetConsole LiDAR Windshear Alerting System (LiWAS). LiWAS is built on MetConsole, an aviation weather suite by DTN and in use at more than 350 airports worldwide.

“For Aerocivil [Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia], El Dorado Airport is not only a benchmark in Colombia, but also in all of South America,” said Alejandro Reina, general coordinator of systems for aeronautical meteorology. “The airport must use the most avant-garde systems in order to offer maximum security and confidence to its passengers, scrupulously complying with ICAO recommendations.”

El Dorado International is the second largest airport in South America with more than 35 million passengers. It is the first airport in South America to invest in LiWAS, which will deliver the most advanced weather analytics to support pilots and help them quickly detect and avoid volatile and dangerous winds.

Marc Chesover, DTN president, added, “Aerocivil’s selection of DTN as a partner for El Dorado International Airport signifies its commitment to ensuring access to the best weather technology available. With our advanced analytics and operational intelligence, pilots flying in and out of this airport will be able to quickly react to avoid dangerous winds on the runway and in the air.”