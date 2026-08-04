In this Issue – September 2026

The September 2026 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

AI data verification: As AI-powered weather models move from research to operational reality, the meteorological community faces a critical question: how do we know we can trust them?

Tech insider: Tessera: Srinivasan Keshav, a professor of computer science at the University of Cambridge and co-lead of Tessera, discusses how the open-source AI model converts satellite imagery into usable Earth-observation data for researchers worldwide.

Reinventing weather radar: Phased-array radar is transforming storm forecasting, tracking tornadoes and lightning in real time. But cost and institutional inertia are slowing its wider adoptiont.

Meteorological Technology World Expo show preview: Meteorological Technology World Expo returns to RAI Amsterdam from October 6-8, 2026, bringing together the global meteorological community for three days of innovation, technical discussion and collaboration.

Ice cores : From Antarctica’s deepest ice to melting tropical glaciers, scientists are racing to recover irreplaceable climate archives and preserve vanishing records of Earth’s atmospheric and biological history.

WMO Commons: Why the invisible global backbone of every forecast is under strain, and how the newly launched WMO Commons aims to secure the future of this vital infrastructure.