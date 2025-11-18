SITA brings airline-grade weather intelligence to air traffic control

To combat delays caused by unpredictable weather such as storms and turbulence, DSNA, France’s air navigation service provider, has worked with SITA to trial real-time weather tools designed to give controllers the same live data already used by pilots and airline dispatchers.

Originally developed for airlines, SITA eWAS and Mission Watch give pilots and dispatchers a detailed, continuously updated view of global weather. Together, they provide a single, consistent source of information that helps controllers adjust regulations precisely and restore normal traffic flows more quickly.

The proof of concept at the Reims Area Control Centre tested SITA’s Enhanced Weather Awareness System (eWAS) and Mission Watch over the summer of 2025. Across 21 days with weather-related capacity impacts between July and October 2025, DSNA used these tools to track and respond to fast-changing conditions across multiple airspace sectors.

SITA reported that flow managers were able to anticipate weather shifts more precisely, reducing delays by up to 65% – an estimated 60,000 to 105,000 minutes saved – while maintaining full safety.

The operational gains also translated into financial benefits: handling 2,700 extra flights at an average en-route charge of €750 (US$870) per flight equates to roughly €2.02m (US$2.3m) in additional revenue for the same period. No incidents related to loss of traffic awareness were reported during the trial.

Gael Barbezier, head of operations at Reims ACC, said, “Working with SITA allowed us to maintain full safety, avoid any weather-related uncontrolled situations, and adjust capacity precisely to the weather, avoiding unnecessary reductions in traffic. It feels like we’ve found the key to bringing stability to something that has always been unpredictable.”

Yann Cabaret, the CEO of SITA for Aircraft, commented, “When controllers, pilots and dispatchers all see accurate, real-time weather information, they can plan and adapt together. That means fewer delays, smoother operations and safer flights for passengers.”

Following the success of the trial, DSNA has access to a refined version of Mission Watch and continues to work with SITA to tailor the solution for the evolving needs of air navigation service providers.

