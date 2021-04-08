How Colorado State University is using weather radar for ecological forecasting

Scientists from Colorado State University (CSU) have used millions of observations from 143 weather surveillance radars to evaluate a forecasting system for nocturnal bird migration in the USA.

Weather radar and related technology can help chart the journeys of billions of migratory birds, which can help protect them from a growing array of threats, such as light pollution, wind energy and collisions with structures.

CSU’s Kyle Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, and his team, worked with scientists from University of Oxford, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, University of Wyoming, University of Massachusetts and Mount Holyoke College on the project.

Read the full study here: Near-term ecological forecasting for dynamic aeroconservation of migratory birds.