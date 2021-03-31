Meteorological Technology International
Key achievements from High Impact Weather Lake System project

The World Meteorological Organization presents the key achievements from the past five years of the High Impact Weather Lake System (HIGHWAY) project in East Africa.

HIGHWAY is a US$5.6m project under the Weather and Climate and Information Services for Africa (WISER) program, funded by the UK department for International Development (DFID), which looks to enhance the resilience of African people and economic development to weather and climate related shocks, with an initial focus on the Lake Victoria Basin (LVB).

