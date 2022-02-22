Danish weather intelligence provider for agriculture raises US$3.3m in latest funding round

Weather intelligence provider FieldSense has raised €2.9m (US$3.3m) in its latest funding round to accelerate the expansion of its hyper-local weather solutions for farmers.

The round was led by Danish Agro, with Rockstart and Pabjergfonden as co-investors, and will help expand FieldSense’s European weather station network for farming, and support the company’s plans to expand into new territories.

John Smedegaard, CEO at FieldSense, said, “The plan is to strengthen our position in Germany, which is one of our absolute key markets. Furthermore, we are looking towards Poland and England which are the next primary countries we wish to expand into. The demand for hyper-local weather data is already there, and this investment allows us to supply that demand.”

In addition to existing investors Danish Agro and Pajbjergfonden, the latest investment round also welcomed new investor in Rockstart, an early stage investor specializing in agrifood, energy and emerging technologies.

Smedegaard added, “Our current investors are key agro organizations and tightly link us to a great network of farmers. Rockstart brings a lot of new perspectives to the table, but their expertise in agtech scalability is particularly useful for us and will be crucial for our next steps.”