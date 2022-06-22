Campbell Scientific selected by Dutch met agency to upgrade observation network

Measurement technology specialist Campbell Scientific has been selected by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) as its trusted partner to modernize and co-develop the future of its weather observation network.

The project covers the deployment of new software to be developed in partnership with KNMI and in conjunction with new CR1000X Edge devices for all observation stations and airports currently handled by KNMI. These include systems at civil and military airports in the Netherlands and in Dutch overseas territories in the Caribbean, weather stations and wind masts around the country, and platform stations in the North Sea.

In addition to the software, Campbell Scientific will replace the current technology used in the Netherlands observation network with CR1000X Edge devices that will send the data to the cloud.

Rob Campbell, CEO, Campbell Scientific, said, “The systems that we design and deploy in partnership with KNMI will allow for better forecasting and response to the impacts of weather and climate change. This is something that is incredibly important, especially in a country where 40% of the land mass is below sea level. In working together, we will help to modernize and futureproof the weather observation system of KNMI to ensure that the data can be quickly interpreted to make time-critical decisions. These are the kinds of activities that lend meaning to lives. This is what Campbell Scientific strives for.”

In a first for the company, the project will focus mainly on software tools and solutions over hardware. More broadly, the modernization of the Netherlands observation network will allow for better responses to weather impacts and climate change along with forecasting improvements.