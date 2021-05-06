Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»TruWeather and Spire announce commercial relationship
Automated Weather Stations

TruWeather and Spire announce commercial relationship

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
TruWeather
TruFlite V360°

TruWeather Solutions, a micro weather data and analytics company, and Spire Global, a global provider of space-based data and analytics, have signed a letter of commitment to support TruWeather’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant with NASA.

As part of the commitment, TruWeather will have access to Spire’s weather observational data sets and global predictions to fuel the TruFlite V360 micro-weather prediction models and hyper-local weather decision support APIs.

Spire will leverage TruWeather’s 35 years of aviation weather operations experience and unique positioning in the unmanned systems market, and most importantly, have access to TruWeather’s last mile weather solutions to address bespoke unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and advanced air mobility (AAM) weather needs.

TruWeather and Spire expect the relationship to result in a comprehensive and reliable end-to-end global weather service focused on increasing global awareness from the stratosphere to urban city building canyons for drones, air taxis and flight control and management systems and service providers.

TruWeather was recently awarded the NASA grant to develop an urban wind hazard service demonstration as part of NASA’s Weather Data Infrastructure initiative. The partnership’s precision micro weather analysis and urban predictions will contribute to decreasing operators’ flight pattern uncertainty and increasing their potential revenue, safety and utilization in urban areas.

Future reliability and predictability of drone and air taxi services will depend on better weather services to detect Venturi wind and wake turbulence effects, micro-burst detection, localized fog and cloud icing that pose significant risk to drone and air taxi operations.

Don Berchoff, CEO, TruWeather Solutions, said, “TruWeather is aligning sensor and data partners now to address the toughest weather challenge, localized urban wind variances and building induced wake turbulence, and micro-climate icing, and IFR conditions that are sub-grid to weather systems today and must get better for a safe, predictable and reliable drone and air taxi industries.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.