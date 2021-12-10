Bureau of Meteorology partners with Climate Change Authority to unify climate policy

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and the Climate Change Authority will enter a strategic agreement to streamline advice on climate policy.

The Climate Change Authority is Australia’s independent agency responsible for providing balanced advice to the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction and the Australian parliament in order to formulate climate policy. In announcing the partnership, Dr Andrew Johnson, chief executive of the Bureau of Meteorology, said the agreement would ensure expert verbal and written advice on climate science to the Climate Change Authority.

“The Bureau has always worked closely with Climate Change Authority. The Climate Change Authority plays an integral role in providing rigorous and independent advice to the government, and through this agreement, the Bureau will provide evidence-based research and advice to support the Climate Change Authority in formulating well-informed climate policy,” said Dr Johnson. “The Bureau plays an important role in monitoring, analyzing and communicating observed and predicted future changes in Australia’s climate so it makes perfect sense for our two agencies to work together.”

Brad Archer, chief executive of the Climate Change Authority, said, “The data, analysis and advice we’ve received from the Bureau of Meteorology has helped us produce well-informed advice to the government. The ability to now seamlessly access the Bureau’s suite of data and insights will help us further as we produce the rigorous and independent advice required to help the government ensure we reach net zero.”