EUMETSAT sets out climate action plan and leads call for improved global climate observations

The European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) has highlighted four ways it will work with global partners to limit climate change and its effects.

Speaking at the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) Climate Observation conference in Darmstadt, Germany, which took place October 17-19, Phil Evans, director general of EUMETSAT, said, “Current changes to the climate are posing a threat to the Earth. The steps we take today matter for our future and EUMETSAT aims to play a part in supporting a more sustainable way forward for the planet.”

The four key areas highlighted by EUMETSAT are maintaining records of essential climate variables; implementing the Paris Agreement; informing the United Nations about climate change; and providing continuous, long-term service, including the continuation of its Meteosat and Metop series with two missions, Meteosat Third Generation and EUMETSAT Polar System – Second Generation.

Conference participants also declared their commitment to a ‘comprehensive and sustainable global climate observing system’ to monitor the rapid development of climate change.

A declaration issued at the GCOS conference stated that climate observations have revealed unprecedented changes that are more widespread, rapid and intense than have been experienced for thousands of years. These changes affect all components of the climate system and every region on Earth. They cause more frequent and extreme events such as heat waves, storms, heavy rainfall and droughts that strongly affect human infrastructures and living beings.

Sabrina Speich, chair of the GCOS Climate Observation Conference, said, “Observations underpin all weather, climate, water and ecosystems services and products. Without the collection and sharing of these observations, the ability to understand, predict, mitigate and adapt to changes in the climate system is limited.”

Hosted by EUMETSAT, the conference focused on addressing urgent needs and gaps, and developing strategies and solutions for a sustainable future. It brought together 140 participants on-site and 400 online.

Climate observations have been instrumental in the development of scientific assessments and policies, including Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports and the 2015 Paris Agreement. They are the cornerstone of efforts by organizations such as the WMO and IPCC to mitigate climate change, adapt to future conditions and reduce and address future loss and damage.

The newly released 2022 GCOS Implementation Plan specifies the climate observations required to inform science, services and society. The report was requested by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The GCOS Implementation Plan identifies existing gaps in Earth observations and areas in need of improvement that must be urgently addressed to progress toward a comprehensive and sustainable global climate observing system.

The conference called for a collective effort to sustain and improve the climate observing system, by defining a ‘global goal for observations’. In particular, the conference participants unanimously called for: