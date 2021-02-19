Global Climate Observing System Status Report open for review

The Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) has invited interested parties to take part in a public review of the draft of the 2021 GCOS Status Report.

The report provides an overview of the adequacy of the observing system as a whole and considers the status of observations of each Essential Climate Variable (ECV). It covers atmospheric, oceanic, terrestrial, cryospheric and hydrological variables.

GCOS says its publication will be followed by an implementation plan in 2022 that will address gaps and new and developing needs. The report will be considered by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), sponsors of GCOS and other international observing systems.

The public review of the 2021 GCOS Status Report is open to all and input will help shape the global climate observing system in the next six years. Comments will be considered by the GCOS expert panels (atmosphere, ocean and terrestrial as appropriate) who will adjust the document accordingly. After addressing all the comments, the revised draft will be considered by the GCOS Steering Committee for approval and publication.

GCOS aims to publish the report in July 2021 and submit it for consideration by the UNFCCC and the GCOS sponsors.

The review can be accessed here.