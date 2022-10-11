EXPO NEWS: Vaisala reveals its latest wind measurement solution

Vaisala has revealed its latest wind measurement solution – the WindCube Scan suite –at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 in Paris, France (October 11-13).

Features of Vaisala’s WindCube Scan include a more robust exterior, a new scanning head and a laser design to enable an operationally consistent range of up to 10km. The scanning head is resistant to harsh weather conditions due to its casing and heated scanner lens features, meaning the lidar can work in humidity, dust, ice, heavy rain and snow. Overall, the solution has a temperature range of -40°C to 55°C. The scanning head also delivers volume scans to cover 3D volumes and segment scans along an inclined plane, such as a flight glide path in aviation. Alongside this, the new laser design has been designed to increase the accuracy of measurement up to a maximum distance of 18.9km, delivering timely, reliable intelligence to enable decision-making. Through 4G connectivity, users can leverage WindCube Scan in more environments – even without an Ethernet cable – to enable its deployment in remote areas.

Launched on October 10, 2022, the scanning lidar solution has been designed to mitigate hazardous conditions by improving wind measurement, situational awareness and mission-critical actionable intelligence. According to Vaisala, the instrument provides increased measurement range and reliability, along with accurate and timely intelligence for meteorology, aviation and wind energy industries.

Heikki Joensuu, director of remote sensing at Vaisala, said, “Vaisala’s WindCube Scan suite supports continuous wind measurements that our customers can count on to keep accuracy, safety and efficiency a priority. The versatile device captures real-time data in any location to help decision-makers manage critical weather changes that impact everything from people’s travel plans to reliable energy resources.”

Alexandre Sauvage, vice president of the weather and environment growth business unit at Vaisala, said, “There is a lot to see at the Vaisala stand but the latest is WindCube Scan suite, which we launched yesterday. The enhanced WindCube Scan suite delivers the next generation of lidar technology, raising the bar to enable world-leading wind measurement, increased situational awareness and mission-critical actionable intelligence. Our latest innovations in WindCube Scan provide unprecedented measurement range and reliability, along with the most accurate and timely intelligence for meteorology, aviation and wind energy industries. We also have weather radars and surface weather stations and instruments as well as Vaisala Cirrus Sounding System MW51 on show.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president of weather and environment business at Vaisala, said “We are very excited to be at Meteorological Technology World Expo, especially this year. It will be great to be able to meet up with customers, partners and other stakeholders within the meteorological community face-to-face, which makes all the difference.

“We are also very much looking forward to having a group of our customers visit our facilities in Saclay, Paris, during the event,” Sairanen continued. We would like the visitors to see our work in R&D and innovation, which are manifested in our industry-leading weather observation technologies, instruments and solutions on show at Met Tech. We also want to show our positive impact on society and the environment through our focus on sustainability. We believe that the requirements and need for accurate and reliable data will increase in the future, serving as a source for new growth and innovation opportunities for our customers.”