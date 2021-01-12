Vaisala releases latest comprehensive weather station package

Vaisala, a manufacturer of weather, environmental, and industrial measurement systems, has launched its Beacon weather station, which is claimed to provide reliable measurements, data collection, connectivity and data visualization in one package.

“Trusted by meteorological and hydrological institutes around the world, Beacon solution leverages more than 80 years of weather observation innovation and reference-grade measurement technologies to provide best-in-class quality and performance in an easy and affordable way,” explained Samuli Hänninen, VP, products and technologies, weather and environment, at Vaisala. “Beacon benefits both businesses that monitor the weather to optimize operations as well as meteorological institutes looking to complement their observation networks. And this is just the beginning.”

The company states its Beacon Station packages state-of-the-art sensors into a compact, cost-efficient, all-in-one weather station for measuring and transmitting key atmospheric parameters, including air pressure, temperature, humidity, rainfall, windspeed and wind direction. This, it says, allows for plug-and-play installation, which when combined with durable hardware, makes for a simple, low-maintenance platform. In addition, remote monitoring, support and diagnostics minimize downtime. Thanks to the connectivity built into the Beacon Station, users can receive weather data through Vaisala’s Wx Beacon application on their cell phone, tablet or PC.

“Today’s weather observation networks demand technology that provides integration and data security as well as the reliable information that Vaisala is known for,” added Johanna Lentonen, director, weather instruments, weather and environment, Vaisala. “Beginning with Beacon — the first solution leveraging our innovative weather and environmental intelligence platform — our entire suite of revolutionary weather measurement products will deliver the data accuracy, security and customization our customers deserve, empowering them with a complete end-to-end solution for long-term, reliable weather measurement.”