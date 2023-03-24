Tomorrow.io launches generative AI dedicated to weather and climate intelligence

Boston-based weather intelligence platform Tomorrow.io has launched what it believes to be the industry’s first generative AI dedicated to weather and climate.

Nicknamed Gale, the interactive product is a premium feature that will be used by select customers within Tomorrow.io’s platform, leveraging generative AI for specific use cases that can be customized to user needs and goals.

Gale addresses the challenge that global businesses and governments face in processing vast amounts of weather and climate data, enabling them to easily identify key trends, risks and opportunities and share their insights with teammates and colleagues.

Cole Swain, vice president of product at Tomorrow.io, said, “With the launch of our new generative AI assistant, Gale, users can effortlessly convert the myriad of climate and weather insights the Tomorrow platform is renowned for into a succinct, visually appealing and shareable outlook. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for Tomorrow and our customers. The emergence of generative AI has unlocked a new chapter in the way our team sees customers engaging with critical weather data. We envision a future where our users are making confident decisions around their weather and climate operations in ways previously unimagined.”

Users of Tomorrow.io’s weather intelligence platform can incorporate any customized set of inputs based on location, 40+ weather parameters, frequency and intensity to highlight the most important trends based on operating goals. The ability to quickly analyze millions of data points in an instant empowers smarter decisions for proactive climate adaptation and resilience. Gale summarizes the underlying details of the weather events Tomorrow users have set the platform to monitor across their operations and compresses all these details into one easy-to-read synopsis.

Itai Zlotnik, co-founder and chief customer officer at Tomorrow.io, commented, “It’s not always easy for companies to make the right decision when it comes to the forecast. Weather decisions are hard to make in the face of endless weather data, and it’s even more challenging for users to grasp its impact on their operation. Gale’s magic lies in making weather more accessible to those involved in the decision-making process. Gale’s unique ability to analyze and summarize weather impact allows our customers to make smarter decisions by leveraging the industry’s first fusion of weather intelligence and AI.”

Designed for enhanced team communication, Gale automatically filters and prioritizes weather data based on factors like location, severity and frequency of weather events, and combines it into a summarizing outlook equipped with shareable, business-driven insights.