WMO helps launch global hub dedicated to climate and health

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and World Health Organization (WHO) have launched the first global knowledge platform dedicated to climate and health.

With support from the Wellcome Trust, the partnership created climahealth.info in response to growing calls for actionable information to protect people from the health risks of climate change and other environmental hazards.

Climate change, extreme weather events and environmental degradation have a fundamental impact on human health and well-being. More people than ever before are exposed to increased risk, from poor water and air quality to infectious disease transmission to heat stress.

In recognition of this, WMO is strengthening its climate- and health-related activities. Its recent Services Commission meeting passed a series of resolutions embracing improved early warnings, and more action on heatwaves and integrated urban services for health.

Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, coordinator of WHO’s climate change and health program, said, “There is no doubt that climate change is killing people. It impacts the basics we need to survive – clean air, safe water, food and shelter – with the worst impacts being felt by the most vulnerable. Unmitigated climate change has the potential to undermine decades of progress in global health, and reducing its impacts requires evidence-based policy backed by the best available science and tools.”

Tailored climate and environmental science and tools for public health, such as disease forecasting and heat health early warning systems and the production of science-based evidence, have enormous life-saving potential.

WMO and WHO have designed this new global open-access platform to become the go-to technical reference point for users of interdisciplinary health, environmental and climate science. The site represents the public face of the Joint Technical Programme, bringing together the expertise and science of both organizations for the first time.

Joy Shumake-Guillemot, WMO-WHO Climate and Health Joint Office lead, said, “We often speak with public health practitioners who are concerned about the environmental impacts on health they are witnessing, but don’t have access to the training, resources or tailored climate information needed to address these growing issues. On the other side, we have climate experts sitting on troves of research and resources that could be applied to support public health goals, but just aren’t reaching the right people.”

Tailoring climate information for use in the health sector requires strong partnerships and collaboration between the producers and users of climate information. ClimaHealth will help connect the health and climate communities, and support the acceleration of multidisciplinary research, national capacity and the use of evidence and decision tools by a wide range of audiences – from policymakers to community groups – to inform and advocate for action and investment.

Madeleine Thomson, head of climate impacts and adaptation for the Wellcome Trust, added, “Collaboration between climate, health and technical specialists is crucial for helping us understand and tackle the health effects of climate change. But right now, experts can’t always partner and share information as effectively as we know they’d like to. We hope this portal will help fulfill the potential of different disciplines to work together on research and gain new insights into how climate change is affecting health around the world.”

Site users will be able to connect with global experts; find upcoming events, news, opportunities, technical resources and data, applied decision and learning tools, case studies, and curated guidance and research documents; and explore country-, hazard- and theme-focused entry points and a growing number of climate service provider profiles and resources.