StormGeo and Sedna partner to use advanced weather intelligence to deliver enhanced communication and operations management for shipping industry

StormGeo, a provider of weather intelligence, voyage optimization and bunker management solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Sedna, a platform provider for businesses operating in shipping, logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain management.

Through the partnership, mutual clients will have access to their Sedna account directly within the StormGeo Bunker Management platform. Users will be able to manage and send emails on behalf of their Sedna account without leaving the StormGeo platform, creating a single, fully integrated workspace for bunker management.

This integration creates a two-way connection that bridges communication and analytics. When users send or receive bunker-related updates in Sedna, such as quantity changes, ETD adjustments or other operational data, those updates are automatically captured and synchronized within StormGeo. This ensures data accuracy and eliminates the need for manual entry. Attachments like BDN and supplier invoices will be fed from Sedna into the Bunker Management Platform, ensuring a smooth post-bunkering process for the bunker manager and accounting team.

“Our clients have been clear that they want fewer clicks and less manual work,” said Julie Nielsen, global head of bunker sales at StormGeo. “By giving users full Sedna functionality inside StormGeo, we are combining communication and analytics into one intelligent workspace. Every message can now drive smarter and faster decisions.”

StormGeo clients will be able to leverage Sedna’s automation and tagging capabilities within their bunker management workflows, improving transparency and reducing administrative load.

“Sedna is happy to welcome StormGeo as our newest partner to our growing community. This important partnership reinforces Sedna’s commitment to an open maritime ecosystem and providing our mutual customers easy communication and integrated access to their key maritime platforms,” said Kirk Wedge, head of shipping solutions at Sedna.

