Second phase of CREWS project launched to strengthen early warning systems in Southeast Asia

The second phase of a major multinational effort to upgrade early warning and early action systems for meteorological, hydrological and climate extremes in Cambodia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic has officially begun.

The four-year, US$7.82m Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Cambodia & Lao PDR 2.0 project began in September 2025 and will run until 2029. The recently completed first phase strengthened national capabilities to forecast key hazards such as floods, improved seasonal to subseasonal prediction, and enhanced local-level preparedness through more inclusive end-to-end early warning systems.

The second phase was launched on November 26 at an event in Vientiane, Laos PDR’s capital city. Opening the session, UN resident coordinator Bakhodir Burkhanov said, “Our collective aim is clear: to protect every person in Lao PDR through an inclusive, end-to-end, multihazard early warning/action system. To achieve it, we must close the financing gap, deepen technical cooperation and keep a persistent focus on people, particularly those most at risk.”

A similar launch event took place in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on November 28. His Excellency Dr An Pich Hatda, secretary of state at the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, closed the session, emphasizing that, “The Royal Government of Cambodia reaffirms its strong commitment to advancing early warning systems, promoting data-driven risk management, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the face of climate-related hazards.”

Both events brought together national stakeholders, who were briefed on the project’s scope, expected outcomes and implementation timeline. According to WMO, the sessions helped demonstrate alignment with national priorities – including disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and the Early Warnings for All initiative – while reinforcing institutional commitment and promoting coordinated ownership across ministries and agencies.

The project now moves into its inception phase, during which stakeholders will finalize a shared understanding of the objectives, governance structure, timeline and risks.

Looking ahead, CREWS Cambodia & Lao PDR 2.0 will prioritize modern technologies, impact-based forecasting and applications for anticipatory action. Collaboration with sectoral partners will be expanded to ensure forecasts can be translated into specific products and guidance for decision-makers.

The project is funded by CREWS, led by WMO and jointly implemented by the World Bank Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

In related news, flood resilience projects in Nigeria and Uganda have won 2025 youth-led initiative awards