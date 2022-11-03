Weather and climate learning portal for Africa launched ahead of COP27

The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) in the UK has helped the newly founded African Meteorological Society (AfMS) to launch a suite of learning resources for its website ahead of COP27, taking place in Egypt on November 7-18, 2022.

In 2021, with assistance from the International Forum of Meteorological Societies (IFMS), the meteorological societies in Africa established a permanent organization – the AfMS – which aims to bring local knowledge from all the individual societies to cooperate, build capacity, and share best practices in the field of weather and climate across Africa.

The AfMS aspires to organize education and training events, share resources, host conferences, and encourage science and technology collaborations. It will pay particular attention to those aspects of meteorology which can be solved only on an Africa-wide basis or are best approached on that scale.

RMetS is supporting AfMS with its vision for strengthening the meteorological capacity in Africa, recognizing that training is of central importance. The American Meteorological Society (AMS) also provided support in developing the website.

The new learning portal offers a suite of materials and learning resources and provides a clear, single point of reference for people across Africa to access recommended courses and resources that have been subject to expert scrutiny.

Altogether, there are seven lists of learning resources, each one developed with a specific audience in mind, such as school children and teachers. In every list, there is some detail about each resource, such as who created it, a brief description of what it contains, the languages it is available in, a website link, and the connectivity requirements for accessing the resource. Each list can be used online or downloaded from the website africanmetsociety.org.