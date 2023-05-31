Tomorrow.io launches first forecast plug-in for ChatGPT marketplace

Boston-based weather intelligence provider Tomorrow.io has become the first and only weather forecast plug-in to join ChatGPT’s marketplace.

By integrating Tomorrow.io’s weather intelligence, users can predict, plan and adapt to weather via contextualized insights about the forecast.

Tomorrow.io recently announced the launch of its first satellite, Tomorrow-R1, which is currently orbiting 500km above Earth in a polar orbit, carrying a Ka-band radar ideally suited for detecting precipitation and critical ocean parameters. Tomorrow-R1 marks the first step in deploying the Tomorrow.io constellation of active and passive sensors, which will provide near-real-time scans of precipitation and atmospheric profiles for any point on Earth.

Cole Swain, vice president of product at Tomorrow.io, said, “We are honored to enter as the first weather forecast plug-in in ChatGPT’s marketplace. This plug-in launch represents the convergence of two industry leaders committed to pushing the boundaries of technology. By integrating our cutting-edge weather intelligence into ChatGPT’s marketplace, we are providing users with the tools they need to make smarter decisions about weather and unlock new capabilities to improve operations and mitigate safety risks.”

