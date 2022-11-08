Meteorological Technology International
Tomorrow.io launches global extreme weather early warning system

Weather intelligence platform Tomorrow.io has announced the launch of its global early warning system designed specifically for municipalities and national governments.

Tomorrow.io’s global early warning system comprises three core components: a cloud-native numerical weather prediction model; hyperlocal weather forecasts displayed on an interactive map showing the next 14 days of expected impact; and predictive insights, which act as automated recommendations telling users precisely what protocols to follow and when in advance of weather impact.

Rei Goffer, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Tomorrow.io, said, “No matter where you look it’s clear that we’re losing the fight against extreme weather events, and our global early warning systems are here to level the playing field. As the world continues to set new records for extreme weather events, costing people’s well-being and trillions of dollars in economic damages, governments need to urgently up their game when it comes to preparation, mitigation and climate adaptation.”

Tomorrow.io recently completed its first year of testing the global early warning system product with specific test cities around the world, including North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, to improve climate adaptation capabilities. The core focus areas for governments start with predicting and protecting its population against major storms including hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and more.

Alongside its global EWS, the company is also set to launch its own satellites in the coming months to further improve its global forecasting capabilities.

