ACMAD establishes African Multi-Hazard Advisory Centre in Niger

In line with the UN’s ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative, the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD) has inaugurated its new African Multi-Hazard Advisory Centre in Niger.

Impact-based multi-hazard early warning and early action systems are essential for people to prepare and act early in case of disasters. The new center will further enhance the continental capacity to generate regular continental hazards and disaster situation reports, continental climate trends and impacts, as well as impact-based advisories and watches.

Essentially, it will reduce the population’s vulnerability to hazards by enhancing preparedness. It will support national meteorological services and other national stakeholders during hazard seasons to deliver warnings and support well-informed preparation and response actions. In the Sahel region, the situation room will complement the work on risk profiles and inform national and regional strategies and early actions for food security, and accordingly contribute to analysis related to disaster displacement and conflicts.