Extreme weather affected 13 million people in Africa in 2025, says WMO

Extreme weather and climate-related events affected at least 13 million people and caused more than 3,000 deaths across Africa in 2025, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The State of the Climate in Africa 2025 report highlights widespread economic and social impacts, with floods identified as the most frequently reported hazard. Events such as severe flooding in Nigeria in May, which caused more than 200 deaths, and flooding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April, which led to over 160 deaths, underline the scale of the challenge. Drought also affected more than 8.5 million people in East Africa.

The report states that only around 40% of African countries have multi-hazard early warning systems in place, limiting the ability to respond effectively. However, it notes improving collaboration between meteorological services, disaster management agencies and local authorities, alongside advances in climate services such as seasonal forecasts.

WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said, “The signs of a changing climate are clear across Africa – from increasing temperatures and rising seas to damaging floods and drought. This report shows not only the scale of the risks, but also the growing importance of early warnings, climate services and coordinated action to protect lives and livelihoods.”

The report also shows that Africa is warming faster than the global average, with the rate of warming since 1991 higher than in any previous 30-year period. In 2025, the continent’s average land temperature ranked between the third and seventh warmest on record.

Long-term environmental changes are also accelerating. African glaciers have lost more than 90% of their area since the late 19th century. On Mount Kilimanjaro, glacier coverage has declined from 11.4km² in 1900 to less than 1km² in recent years.

Ocean conditions are also changing, with continued warming, marine heatwaves and increasing acidification. While ocean heat content and sea-surface temperatures in 2025 were below the record levels of 2023 and 2024, they remain historically high. These changes are affecting marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods.

Sea-level rise is exceeding the global average in several regions. Between 1999 and 2025, sea levels increased by around 4.2mm per year along the Atlantic coast, 5.2mm along the Indian Ocean coast and 5.6mm in the Red Sea, compared to a global average of 3.6mm per year.

The report emphasizes that severe climate events continue to drive socioeconomic disruption, highlighting the need for expanded early warning coverage. It also points to growing engagement with the UN’s Early Warnings for All initiative, with several countries developing national roadmaps to strengthen preparedness and response.

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