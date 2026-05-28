Fiji launches $15.4m initiative to expand early warning systems to vulnerable communities.

Fiji has joined a multicountry initiative to strengthen early warning systems for climate-related hazards, with a particular focus on reaching the country’s most at-risk communities.

The Multi-country Project Advancing Early Warnings for All (EW4All) was officially launched in Suva on May 26. It is supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and forms part of a global initiative launched by the UN secretary-general to ensure every person on Earth is protected by an early warning system. Total investment stands at US$15.4m, comprising US$12.9m in GCF grant financing and US$2.5m in co-financing. The project is expected to reach approximately 416,000 direct beneficiaries in Fiji.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of intensifying climate risk. Annual asset losses from tropical cyclones and floods in Fiji exceed FJD 500m (US$227m) – more than 5% of GDP – while daily maximum temperatures have risen by approximately 0.2°C per decade. Projections point to increasing extreme rainfall, with greater flood, landslide, storm surge and coastal erosion risks across the country’s islands.

A central challenge is uneven access to warnings. Across more than 300 islands, many coastal, remote maritime and rural communities face greater exposure to hazards and less access to timely warning information. The project will specifically address barriers preventing warnings from reaching women, persons with disabilities, the elderly and other marginalized groups, including limited connectivity, mobility constraints and language and accessibility issues.

Mitieli Cama, acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, said, “Early warnings save lives, but only if they reach every Fijian, no matter where they live. We are committed to ensuring that no community, whether on a remote island or a highland village, is left without the warning and the time they need to stay safe.”

Hemant Mandal, the GCF’s regional director for Asia-Pacific, said, “Reliable early warning systems are essential to protect lives, livelihoods and development gains. Through the Early Warnings for All project, the Green Climate Fund will help strengthen institutions and information systems so that people can anticipate climate risks and respond before disasters hit.”

The project will be co-implemented by the UN Development Programme Pacific Office in Fiji alongside partners including the World Meteorological Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In related news, UNESCO hands over nine automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency