ECMWF appoints two deputy director-generals to lead science, operations and digital infrastructure

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has appointed two deputy director-generals, strengthening its senior leadership across science, operations and digital infrastructure for its member and co-operating states.

Dr Jørn Kristiansen has been appointed deputy director-general with responsibility for the operational delivery and digital infrastructure portfolio, and director of forecasts. Dr Irina Sandu has been appointed deputy director-general with responsibility for the science and innovation portfolio, and director of science and innovation.

Together, the two roles are intended to provide cross-cutting leadership and strengthen ECMWF’s integrated end-to-end delivery system, spanning scientific strategy, science-to-operations transition, forecasting, environmental and climate services, digital transformation, high-performance computing, and collaboration with member and co-operating states.

As director of science and innovation, Sandu will lead the research department and provide strategic leadership across ECMWF’s scientific activities, including Earth system modeling, data assimilation, AI and integrated prediction systems. The role is designed to align science and innovation across ECMWF’s departments, major programs and partnerships, helping ensure scientific advances translate efficiently into operational systems and services.

As director of forecasts, Kristiansen will lead the forecast department and reinforce ECMWF’s operational forecasting and service delivery, ensuring forecasting, computing, services and user engagement function as a coherent end-to-end system. The role is focused on operational reliability, digital excellence and coordinated delivery across operational systems, enabling technologies and user-facing services.

Roar Skålin, president of the ECMWF Council and director-general of MET Norway, said, “These appointments strengthen ECMWF’s leadership at a time when the evolving needs of member and co-operating states require closer coordination across science, operations, service delivery and enhanced collaboration across the European Meteorological Infrastructure.

“They will help ensure a more coherent approach across the center, so that scientific progress, operational capability and co-development with member and co-operating states translate more effectively and consistently into reliable, high-quality capabilities and services for users.”

Florian Pappenberger, director-general of ECMWF, said, “ECMWF and all those in our field are at a moment of profound transformation. With their strong track record in European collaboration, Jørn and Irina will strengthen how we coordinate science, operations and digital infrastructure across the center and help us work even more closely with our member and co-operating states. This will also support ECMWF to operate as a more integrated, agile and responsive organisation, delivering greater value for our member and co-operating states, in an increasingly complex scientific, technological and user environment.”

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