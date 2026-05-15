Impacts of extreme weather and rising temperatures intensify across Latin America and Caribbean.

Record heat, shifting rainfall patterns and accelerating glacier loss had widespread impacts across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2025, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.

The State of the Climate in Latin America and the Caribbean report highlights increasing climate variability, with more frequent extremes including droughts, floods and rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones.

WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said, “The signs of a changing climate are unmistakable across Latin America and the Caribbean, from accelerating glacier loss and rising sea levels to rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, extreme heat, floods and drought.”

The report points to record-breaking temperatures across the region, with prolonged heat waves exceeding 40°C affecting large parts of North, Central and South America. Mexico recorded a national high of 52.7°C in Mexicali, and temperatures reached 44°C in Rio de Janeiro and 44.8°C in Paraguay.

Heat is also emerging as a growing public health risk. The report cites an estimated average of around 13,000 heat-related deaths annually across 17 countries, noting that underreporting remains a concern.

Rainfall patterns are becoming more extreme, with longer dry periods and more intense precipitation events. In 2025, flooding affected more than 110,000 people in Peru and Ecuador, and floods in Mexico caused 83 deaths. At the same time, drought conditions affected up to 85% of Mexico during the year, contributing to water shortages and agricultural losses.

The report also highlights the impact of tropical cyclones, including Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm – the first of its kind recorded in the country. The storm caused 45 deaths and an estimated US$8.8bn in economic losses.

“This report shows that while risks are growing, so too is our capacity to anticipate and act to save lives and protect livelihoods,” Saulo said.

Glacier retreat is identified as a major long-term risk, particularly in the Andes, where ice loss threatens water supplies for around 90 million people. The report notes accelerating glacier mass loss in the tropical and southern Andean regions.

Ocean conditions are also worsening, with rising sea levels in parts of the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean exceeding the global average. Continued ocean warming, acidification and deoxygenation are placing additional pressure on marine ecosystems and fisheries.

“It is about protecting communities from floods, droughts, hurricanes, heat waves and other hazards. It is about farmers planning their crops, health authorities preparing for heat-related risks and coastal communities planning for rising seas,” Saulo said.

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