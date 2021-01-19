NOAA revamps drought portal

A redesigned US Drought Portal has been launched by NOAA, via its National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), to better serve stakeholders, decisionmakers, the media and the public.

The new Drought.gov portal features updated content and an interactive architecture designed to provide actionable, shareable information, and easy-to-understand graphics describing current drought conditions and forecasts by city, county, state and zip code, as well as at watershed to global scales. The site aggregates and presents drought impact data for economic sectors such as agriculture, energy, water utilities, tourism and recreation, bringing together interactive maps and data in one place.

“The new Drought.gov will help communities and economies across the United States understand and manage drought impacts,” said Veva Deheza, executive director of NIDIS. “Whether you’re looking for conditions in your neighborhood or you’re an elected official responsible for water management decisions, Drought.gov is designed to be a one-stop shop for drought information, decision-support products and educational resources.”

The website has four key new features: