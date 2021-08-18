Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»GOES-R satellite imagery combined with AI to predict future lightning strikes
Lightning Detection

GOES-R satellite imagery combined with AI to predict future lightning strikes

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: Pixabay

The University of Wisconsin’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) has used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict where the GOES-R Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) will observe lightning next.

The GOES-R GLM is the first instrument of its kind in geostationary orbit and provides detailed satellite data that not only depicts current weather conditions, but also helps predict hazardous conditions in the future.

Developed as part of ProbSevere, a statistical model that predicts the probability that a storm will produce severe weather in the near-term, scientist John Cintineo trained a sophisticated machine-learning algorithm to recognize complex patterns in GOES-R Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) imagery that often precede lightning activity detected by GLM.

The AI model reliably predicts where lightning is most likely to occur even before precipitation forms and indicates where lightning remains a threat in storms with intermittent lightning activity. It can also accurately predict lightning up to 60 minutes before the first observation of lightning flashes.

This new experimental AI application is currently being tested in real-time and has the potential to significantly improve guidance for aviation and marine transportation as well as decision support services for outdoor recreational activities like sporting events, festivals, and theme parks. It could even help predict when lightning may strike areas primed for lightning-ignited wildfires, such as those with an abundance of dry fuels experiencing specific weather patterns like high-pressure cells over the western United States that contain moist, monsoon-like air masses.

Mike Pavolonis, the NOAA scientist who leads the ProbSevere project, said, “As John’s work shows, machine learning is opening the door to new satellite applications that directly address major societal challenges in ways that were not previously possible.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Dan joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As deputy editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, Automotive Interiors World and Autonomous Vehicle International and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.