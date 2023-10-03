EXPO NEWS | DAY 1: Baron Weather demonstrates its end-to-end weather intelligence solutions

On show at this year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo is Baron’s portfolio of complete end-to-end weather solutions – including a numerical weather prediction (NWP) model, its real-time weather visualization solution and its high-resolution Doppler radar.

The advanced NWP models generate precision forecasts tailored to the weather dynamics of a targeted climate. Insights into rainfall accumulations, temperature, wind patterns, storms and more help users stay ahead of weather events so they can make informed decisions that optimize resource allocation and maximize operational efficiency.

The company’s visualization tools provide intuitive, real-time maps of meteorological data, enabling users to easily monitor and track weather conditions while staying informed of critical parameters. Baron offers several visualization tools to enhance weather analysis. Baron Threat Net is a web-based solution with standardized mapping within an easy-to-use weather display.

Additionally, Baron’s precise, high-resolution weather radar enable a real-time understanding of localized weather conditions when an early warning is most critical. Baron Gen3 radars feature exclusive calibration and clutter-suppression technology.

Jon Tarleton, vice president of integrated weather systems at Baron Weather, said, “Using high-quality 3D radar reflectivity data in real time, Baron can infuse WRF with this data to further improve operational forecast accuracy. This requires a very reliable source of radar data available to the model in real time. Baron can also infuse the WRF model with real-time surface observations (SYNOP, METARS, etc) to help improve short-term forecasts. Again, this data must be reliably available in real time and have the quality of the data assured.

“Baron’s weather visualization tools provide intuitive, real-time maps of meteorological data, allowing them to easily monitor and track weather conditions. Baron Lynx provides powerful visuals and detailed analysis and can integrate localized sensors, models and radar.”

