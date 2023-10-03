EXPO NEWS | DAY 1: Druck launches high-performance barometric pressure sensor

At Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva (October 3, 4 & 5), pressure sensor expert Druck introduced the high-performance RPS 8100 Meteo barometer, which is based on proven proprietary trench etched resonant pressure sensor (TERPS) technology, for integration into weather station systems.

This new sensor product is designed to support the automated weather station market globally. The RPS 8100 Meteo is a compact resonant barometric sensor with a specification focused on delivering performance and reliability. It has Class 1 barometer accuracy between pressure ranges 500-1,150hPa at ±0.1hPa and stability at ±0.05hPa per year. The RPS 8100 Meteo meets the most demanding of automated weather station specifications for national and global observation networks and airport operations.

Based on a single-crystal structure, Druck’s silicon pressure sensors have exceptional stability, allowing long intervals between calibration, which is beneficial for remote, inaccessible locations. TERPS technology is characteristically stable, with real-world stability figures observed as low as 0.01hPa per year.

Michael Thomas, industrial sensor product manager at Druck, said, “The RPS 8100 Meteo is one of the most accurate and stable barometric pressure sensors available, offering operators confidence in the sensor data in fully automated weather stations that may be in remote and inaccessible locations. It is based on Druck’s proven TERPS technology, which is deployed in weather stations globally.

“At the show, we like speaking to manufacturers, users and operators of weather stations who need data of the highest accuracy, to allow them to make decisions with confidence. We welcome the opportunity to discuss our range of best-in-class pressure sensors and test and calibration products with manufacturers, users and operators of weather stations.”

