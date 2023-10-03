EXPO NEWS | DAY 1: EWR Radar Systems releases web-based weather display and analysis tool

EWR Radar Systems has released a web-based weather display and analysis tool, named EWR Watch.

EWR Watch possesses a simple yet highly customizable user interface, enabling users of all experience levels to analyze and display critical events and information. Previously, weather product analysis and radar operations were handled by multiple applications. EWR Watch has been designed to provide a simple and easy-to-use application that unifies all radar functionality into a single program.

The tool includes features such as synchronous multiwindow support, a highly customizable user interface, support for up to nine individual display panels with individual memory and settings retention, multiple radar support, real-time radar status/control, easily accessible past data through an easy-to-use color-coded calendar and non-weather data layers for purposes such as emergency management.

Weather alerts are controlled through an intuitive user interface that automatically notifies the user by highlighting the panel with the alert details. Data archives and retrieval are also managed to help retrieve critical events.

Carter Blase, vice president of EWR, commented, “EWR has three radar systems on display at this year’s expo – the E700 Series, the E800 Series and the new E800LP Series. The E800LP Series is a rugged, low-profile, dual-polarization, solid-state weather radar system specifically designed for mobile and stationary applications that require a narrow beam width and compact size. The E800LP is available in both X- and C-band options. It features EWR’s fully integrated, antenna-mounted RF design and industry-leading solid-state GaN transmitter technology. With its compact size and field-tested ruggedness, the E800LP can meet even the most challenging mobile radar requirements.”

