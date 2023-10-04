VIDEO: Skyfora explains the development of its ultralight, sensor-rich radiosonde

Fredrik Borgström, CEO of Skyfora, explains the company’s ultralight and sensor-rich StreamSonde RS radiosonde in this exclusive video from Meteorological Technology World Expo.

The solution is dual purpose – in that it can be used as a radiosonde and attached to a balloon, or as a dropsonde and dropped from an airplane into the eye of a hurricane. The ultralight StreamSonde RS was created as a demonstration project for the European Space Agency. It has been designed to improve measurements and atmospheric research with unique, complementary features – 3D motion sensor, ambient light sensors and air quality sensors. All this while reducing the operational costs of upper-air in-situ observations by up to 30%. At Borgström’s presentation on the development of this solution at the expo, the audience had the chance to learn about the solution as well as the cost-efficient operations it enables and its value-added features and sensors.

