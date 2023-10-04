EXPO NEWS | Day 2: OTT HydroMet displays fast-response, spectrally flat Class A pyranometer

OTT HydroMet is displaying its fast-response, spectrally flat Class A pyranometer at Meteorological Technology World Expo.

Kipp & Zonen is an OTT HydroMet product brand and a manufacturer of pyranometers. Its latest solar monitoring solution, the Kipp & Zonen SMP12 Class A pyranometer, combines solid-state dome heating and surge protection to maximize accuracy and minimize maintenance.

At the expo, OTT HydroMet scientists and engineers are sharing how they focused on designing the instrument to be fully compliant with the highest class of ISO and IEC. They are also highlighting how the pyranometer’s integrated heating, based on solid-state technology with no moving parts, makes the SMP12 compliant in all conditions while reducing maintenance needs and failure risks.

Marin Dimitrov, business development manager of sales at OTT Hydromet Eastern Europe, said, “At the event this year, we are bringing solutions from across our vast product portfolio of hydrology, meteorology and solar monitoring solutions. Among these are the new Kipp & Zonen SMP12 Class A pyranometer, OTT water level monitoring sensors and our complete weather station.

“OTT HydroMet solutions are deployed around the globe in applications from flood warning to climate research. As the first manufacturer of pyranometers, Kipp & Zonen designed the new SMP12 to provide the most accurate data on solar irradiance. This fast-response, spectrally flat Class A (ISO 9060:2018) pyranometer combines solid-state dome heating, preventing dew and frost, with no moving parts and best-in-class surge protection to maximize accuracy and minimize maintenance.

“Meteorological Technology World Expo is full of experienced engineers, meteorologists, hydrologists and more. The event is an excellent opportunity to connect and learn about how our sensors and solutions are supporting their projects. Many solutions from OTT HydroMet’s product portfolio have been designed in collaboration with these users. Therefore, collecting feedback from their experience in the field gives us invaluable insight into how we can best support them with product innovation and technical support.”

Visit Booth 1000 for more information

