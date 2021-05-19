New Meteorological Technology World Expo for North America – heads to Chicago on May 4 & 5, 2022 

Meteorological Technology International
Building on the proven formula already applied to the hugely successful international show held annually in Europe for the last 10 years, UKi Media & Events has announced the launch of Meteorological Technology Expo North America, which will be staged in Chicago, May 4 & 5, 2022. The expo, which will be held at Chicago’s Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, will focus on the full spectrum of commercial applications of weather forecasting and measurement technologies and services.

Visitors will include buyers and users of meteorological, hydromet, metocean and environmental monitoring equipment and services from environment agencies, research institutes, NMHSs and weather-critical industries such as aviation, military, transportation (including road and rail), maritime and port authorities, as well as agriculture, offshore and renewable energy, among many others.

Space will sell out fast, so book your booth without any delay (see the full floor plan, here). The show will be organized and promoted by UKi Media & Events, which runs the hugely respected Meteorological Technology World Expo in Europe, and publishes Meteorological Technology International magazine. The company has a 25-year track record of running events in Europe, China, India and North America, with operations spanning the aviation, maritime and automotive industries.

